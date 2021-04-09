The Tri-Valley chapter of Citizens' Climate Education and Citizens' Climate Lobby is sponsoring several events from April 15-25 to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day.
The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970, after then-Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin proposed a nationwide environmental teach-in.
The Tri-Valley CCE will sponsor an educational table at the Livermore Farmers Market on Sunday, April 11, and Thursday, April 22, with hourly raffles of market bags, local products, and wines made from sustainably grown grapes.
Citizens Climate Education’s sister organization, Citizens Climate Lobby, is also sponsoring an online screening of the 2021 Wild and Scenic Film Festival on April 22, with follow-up Zoom discussions. After the initial screening, the films will be available on demand from April 23-27. Tickets are $15 to $45.
Other events will include a family cycling workshop hosted by Bike East Bay, a virtual Bring Back the Natives” garden tour, and webinars to learn about Tri-Valley air quality, electric landscaping equipment, and low-water gardening.
For more information and to register for Earth Day events, go to https://trivalleycce.org.