Quest Science Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting everyone to the value of science, recently announced a preview of an interactive digital art experience entitled ‘Sketches in Code: Randomness & Patterns in Science and Art,’ during ArtWalk Livermore 2020, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
It is also currently on display at Daybreak Labs 1911 Second St., in Livermore, and will be on display at storefronts across the Tri-Valley in the upcoming months.
Sketches in Code was developed in partnership with the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center and explores the math and science that lies behind everyday patterns in nature, art and technology. Using code to create art using mathematical formulas, organic artwork is created interactively and displayed on a monitor. The full interactive experience will premiere at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore in early 2021 and will include special events and workshops.
“At Quest, our mission is to inspire everyday exploration and engagement with science and technology, and this project is one way we are doing that,” said Caleb Cheung, director of learning and innovation for Quest. “Sketches in Code appeals to people of all ages who are curious about how natural or genetic codes influence randomness and patterns all around us.”