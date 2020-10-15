The Livermore City Council on Monday decided to include three questions in the upcoming National Citizen Survey to gauge the opinions of Livermore residents in three subject areas that have emerged as major themes in 2020.
The National Citizen Survey is a joint initiative by the International City and County Management Association and the National Research Center. It measures a community’s livability based on a number of factors, including safety, natural environment, community design, utilities, parks and recreation, education, arts and culture.
While the questionnaire is standardized for all local governments, jurisdictions can elect to add a few local policy questions. This year, the City Council directed city staff to include three closed-end policy questions dealing with inclusiveness, local climate action and recent emergencies.
The questions will ask residents for their opinions about:
Preferences for the city to communicate and engage them in order to feel heard;
Whether they support a local climate action plan to combat global climate change;
How their answers were affected by the emergencies of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic California wildfires.
In the past, Livermore has surveyed residents on a range of topics, such as workforce housing, homelessness, BART to Livermore, downtown revitalization and infrastructure priorities.
The survey is a statistically valid biennial tool the city council uses for both strategic guidance and budget planning.
The Livermore survey sample size this year is 6,000 households with both English and Spanish language survey options available, up from 3,200 in 2018.
About a third of the households in this year’s survey will receive postcards with an invitation to complete the survey online instead of a full paper survey packet in the mail.
Livermore Nears 1,000th Coronavirus Case
Livermore’s total COVID-19 case count as of press time came in at 965, according to Alameda County’s website.
With a seven-day rolling average of nearly seven new cases per day and a three-week average of 4.5 new cases per day, it is on pace to record its 1,000th by week’s end or early next week.
“We’re still significantly below where we were late summer, so that’s very good news,” Marc Roberts, Livermore’s city manager and emergency services director told the city council at its meeting Monday evening. “Everyone needs to continue to remain vigilant as we head into the fall and cooler weather.”
While there has been a slight uptick in new cases in Livermore and throughout the county over the past 10 days, numbers are still sufficiently low that county public health officials are expected to lift additional restrictions on businesses in the coming days under the state’s reopening plan.
Elsewhere in the Tri-Valley, Pleasanton’s case total is close to 500 and Dublin is just shy of 300. Countywide, there have been more than 22,000 cases and 431 deaths, according to the county’s COVID-19 report.