Investigators believe a car-to-car shooting that wounded two people Jan. 2 in Pleasanton was a targeted attack, police said.
The victims, an 18-year-old Oakland man and an 18-year-old woman from Richmond, were expected to recover from their injuries suffered in the late night shooting, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. as the victims drove west on Stoneridge Drive, just after they exited the 580 freeway, Pleasanton police Lt. Brandon Stocking said.
Pleasanton police responded to the area of Stoneridge and Gibraltar drives following reports of gunshots and were searching the area when the victims called the California Highway Patrol. The victims told officers they were parked on the eastbound 580 freeway at Hacienda Drive, were shot and needed help.
Police found three people in the car.
"The victims reported they exited the freeway and were driving westbound on Stoneridge Drive when at least one occupant of another vehicle began shooting at them," Stocking said. "This is believed to be a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence."
Police did not release a motive for the shooting or a description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.