Carol Musto, Livermore
Submitted on behalf of former student Bailey Musto
Throughout my high school experience, I faced tremendous struggles mentally and physically. Every high school I attended both in person and virtually seemed to lack disability awareness and understanding. It wasn’t until I met Eric Dillie that everything changed. He didn’t see me as a student with disabilities, he saw me as a young person trying to shape their mind, grow socially and develop into the person I was meant to be. Eric Dillie was the exception to educational institutions. He truly puts his students and families first, when he makes a statement, he follows through, when he enters a room people look. Eric Dillie is a leader far beyond the realm of a principal. I truly believe that Eric Dillie would be an exceptional Trustee at the Alameda County Board of Education.
Bailey Musto