Florence Grace Sullins was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world for her eternal home on Feb. 13, 2022.
She was born to George and Gladys France in Dove Creek, Colorado on Sept. 28, 1932. Her family relocated to California when she was still a young girl. After graduating from high school, Florence went to nursing school in San Francisco. She met her first husband, Sam Watts, when he was one of her patients. After his death, she married John Sullins and they went on to have one daughter, Anita Lynn. They were always such loving, supportive and wonderful parents.
Florence became a full-time mother, staying home and raising their daughter and taking care of all the family and household needs. She enjoyed music, especially John’s fiddle-playing, as well as Gospel music, especially Gaither. She loved cats and took wonderful care of Rilla and Ella, two of her furry companions. She was neat, organized, a true helper to others, strong-willed, loyal and faithful to God and those around her.
She is survived by her daughter, two of her sisters, Joy and Pauline, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral mass was held at St. Michael Church in Livermore, followed by burial at St. Michael Cemetery.