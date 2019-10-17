Are you ready to face your worst nightmares? Mr. Fright and his monsters are BACK for 2019, three nights only.
“In our 6th season, you will be forced to face all your worst fears to find your way out,” said creator Steve Profumo.
Frightmare Home Haunt is a free haunted house (though donations are appreciated), located at 697 Sonoma Ave. in Livermore (across the street from Granada High School). It will be open on three nights: Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m., and on Halloween, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Frightmare is recommended for ages 10 and up.
“If you can't handle all the scares, we do offer a special Lights On Tour, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.,” Profumo said. “You will get to travel through the haunted house with the lights on, and sometimes we offer up some behind-the-scenes info as we guide you through. There will be NO scares during the Lights on Tour; all monsters will be resting. This event has gained popularity each year with the younger kids who can’t quite handle all the scares.”
Frightmare will be collecting canned foods for Tri-Valley Haven, but no donations are required to enter the haunt.
“We look forward to scaring you!” said Profumo.
To learn more, visit FrightmareHomeHaunt on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.