The Tri-Valley looks like it will have another exciting year of girls basketball this season.
Dublin High School went to the North Coast Section Playoffs in 2021 and will return some key players from last season. Center Kenya Craven and guard Sophia Ignacio will headline the Gaels team as they will look to build on the success they had last season.
Livermore High School ended last season with just one win in 23 games. Head coach Ed Blake will look to turn this ship around as the Cowboys get ready for next season.
Granada High School went undefeated in the preseason in 2021 and will look to continue their success under head coach Kris Birco.
The Matadors will have a key game against Bishop O’Dowd High School on Dec. 17.
Amador Valley will head into this season as one of the younger teams in the league. Head Coach Dan Sweeney will look to guide this team to another successful season.
They will have a big matchup with San Leandro High School on Dec. 8.
Foothill enters this season with an older group of girls to lead the Falcons. Last season Foothill was one of the youngest teams in the conference, but managed to compete in many of the games they were in.
Head Coach Cheryl Namoca will look to keep the momentum going in her second season as head basketball coach.