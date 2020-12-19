The open enrollment period for the Covered California health plan closes Jan. 31, 2021, and Axis Community Health is offering to help anyone with questions.
“Health insurance can be confusing,” said Paula Barriga, Axis community relations manager. “If you have questions or concerns about enrolling, we can help.”
Axis enrollment counselor can help determine if someone is eligible for Medi-Cal, Covered California, or CalFresh during a free telephone consultation.
Covered CA offers plans from private insurance companies for U.S. citizens and documented immigrants. For individuals, an income of $76,560 or less qualifies for coverage; for a family of four, an income of $157,200 or less qualifies. Applicants cannot be denied coverage because of preexisting conditions and financial aid is available to cover the cost of plans and services.
“It’s important that consumers not miss the open enrollment window for Covered California or they may not have another opportunity to enroll,” Barriga said.
“Remember, you must now have coverage or potentially face a state tax penalty.”
Axis counselors can also assist people in enrolling in Medi-Cal or renewing their Medi-Cal coverage.
Individuals must have an income of $17,237 or less to qualify for Medi-Cal; a family of four must have an income of $35,535 or less. Medi-Cal enrollment is open year-round.
Due to COVID-19, Axis services are available by telephone only, in English and Spanish, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. To schedule a consultation, call Axis at (925) 462-1755.
