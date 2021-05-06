Axis Community Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 16 and older at its Livermore and Pleasanton clinics.
The clinics offer the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
To schedule as appointment, call (925) 462-1755
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Axis Community Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 16 and older at its Livermore and Pleasanton clinics.
The clinics offer the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
To schedule as appointment, call (925) 462-1755
Granada's Autumn Johnson and Livermore's Marissa Gonzales fight for the ball as Granada girls' lacrosse team host cross-town rival, the Livermore Cowboys, on Friday, April 23. Granada went on to win 15-10. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)