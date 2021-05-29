Citing increased vaccination rates and low COVID-19 hospitalization, California announced last week that it will no longer require social distancing or limited capacity for businesses or events as of June 15.
However, the state said it would still require facemasks, in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Current guidelines are that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Some businesses may also continue to require facemasks at their discretion.
For large outdoor gatherings with more than 10,000 people, the state said event organizers must require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. But people without either may still be allowed in if they wear a face covering.
People must also show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor events with more than 5,000 people. Wearing a facemask will not be sufficient, according to the state.
The California Department of Public Health is also lifting isolation and quarantine requirements for travelers, and instead will issue a travel advisory that aligns with CDC guidance.