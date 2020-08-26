A consistent national policy is needed for the U.S. to get past the pandemic crisis, according to a physician often called the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.
COVID-19 is killing Americans at more than 10 times the rate of fatal automobile accidents. But many remain skeptical that the pandemic is serious, because the country is so large and diverse, according to Anthony Fauci, the physician, who spoke last week to an online meeting of the Commonwealth Club, the San Francisco-based public forum. It was one of his last speaking engagements before surgery to remove a polyp from a vocal cord, forcing a two-week hiatus in his interview schedule.
Fauci is arguably the most quoted and trusted U.S. source of serious medical information about the pandemic.
Once an active participant in White House pandemic briefings, he has been sidelined for not hewing to President Donald Trump’s projections; for example, that the pandemic will suddenly disappear.
To Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents California’s 15th Congressional District, Fauci “has been a clear, consistent and trusted voice during this pandemic, a voice of experience, of science and of reason.”
“We should all heed his messages: wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and adhere to expert medical advice, not wild stories you read on social media or hear from the White House,” Swalwell said. “All our lives depend on it.”
Fauci continued to state that COVID-19 affects different people in such different ways that some conclude that they have little chance of “getting into trouble” and helping to spread the pandemic by congregating and refusing to wear masks.
“You’re not in a vacuum,” he said.
The virus is so widespread that people who are infected but don’t feel sick “almost certainly sooner or later will infect someone else who will infect someone else who will be someone’s father, wife, on chemo for breast cancer, an immunodeficient child.”
“By preventing ourselves from being infected, we are helping to dampen the outbreak,” Fauci said. “By getting infected and not caring, we’re propagating the outbreak. That’s the reason I say so often, ‘We’ve all got to pull together on this.’”
Fauci said that the nation’s highest priority for getting past the pandemic is to successfully develop “more than one safe and effective vaccine.”
He believes this will happen but can’t predict when. Vaccines typically take two decades to develop and deploy, although there are rare faster successes. Historians say the mumps vaccine took four years, for example.
Fauci noted that researchers overseeing medical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine will spend months monitoring thousands of participants for adverse effects, general health and the buildup of antibodies that can protect against infection.
These need to be the “neutralizing antibodies that block the virus, at a level equal to or greater than you would get from a natural infection,” he said.
Taking pains not to raise false hopes, he would commit only to saying that he was “cautiously optimistic” that two advances will take place by year’s end.
The first advance comes when some vaccine candidates will have completed the evaluation process; the second when one or more of these will be judged suitably safe and effective.
People need to be aware that many trials end in disappointment, he suggested.
“Whenever you’re dealing with vaccines, you should never say anything like, ‘I’m confident,’” he said.
Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford Health - ValleyCare in Pleasanton, is similarly cautious about vaccine development. Scott thinks that even today’s “all hands on deck” effort may not produce an effective vaccine until mid-2021 or later.
Whatever the arrival time, if the trials do go well, it will be helpful to have more than one approved vaccine candidate, Fauci continued. Multiple production chains would ensure the manufacture of the needed doses as quickly as possible.
The initial goal is to produce 300 million doses. Whether these will be enough, and whether boosters will be needed as some medical observers believe, is not yet known.
Asked whether the U.S. might shortcut vaccine approval the way Russia claims to be doing, without months of careful testing, Fauci said it would be “irresponsible” to do so.
“You’re giving (the vaccination) to people who are not yet sick; you’re trying to prevent an infection,” he said. “So when you hear that the Russians have a vaccine, great! Congratulations! But the question you need to ask is, ‘Have you tested it appropriately to prove it’s safe and effective?’”
Fauci said he believes the U.S. can open up again, but only with appropriate national policies.
“A consistent message from (the White House) would be a very, very important factor in getting to where we want to be,” he said.
Scott strongly expressed the same concern.
“There has been a really big failure of national leadership, a total lack of a national plan,” Scott stated, explaining that the absence of direction from the top is “incomprehensible.”
Beyond the need for a vaccine, both doctors spoke of the importance of therapies for sick patients.
Scott finds that COVID-19 consumes much of his time these days. ValleyCare has seen about 75 COVID-19 patients to date.
Scott spoke enthusiastically about the British discovery that a common, inexpensive steroid called dexamethasone can sharply reduce the risk of death in severely ill patients, freeing him from reliance on less effective and more expensive immune-altering drugs.
To Fauci, one challenge of COVID-19 is that it has a wider range of what he calls “manifestations” than any viral outbreak he has seen in his 40-year career. Perhaps 40% of infected people show no symptoms but can still spread the virus, either because they are truly asymptomatic or because the medical impact is still a day or two away.
The effect on other COVID-19 patients ranges from a few days of exhaustion, to long-term heart or neurological damage; to pulmonary crises; to death.
The variety of apparent consequences provides one reason as to why it has been difficult to meet the need for a consistent national policy. However, Fauci noted that need to be real.
“The problem from a public health standpoint is to try to get the country to act in a uniform, consistent way to get infections down to a very low baseline,” he said.
Over the past several months, he reported that COVID-19 has surged in different parts of the U.S. at different times.
“We never got the baseline to a low, low level,” he said.
The U.S. had 20,000 to 30,000 new cases per day in April, May and June, then surged to 70,000 new cases per day in July.
“That’s a very precarious place to be when you’re trying to open up the country,” Fauci continued.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published effective rules for staying healthy. These are the familiar cautions: stay out of crowds, wear masks, wash hands frequently, self-isolate and follow a doctor’s orders if sick.
“The problem is, we need to act in a much more uniform and consistent way, carefully and prudently…following guidelines for opening the country,” Fauci said. “We can do that successfully, but we can’t do it in a helter-skelter way. We’ve got to do it consistently.”