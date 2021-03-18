The Livermore City Council is set to vote on entering into a funding agreement for a pilot program, for mental health, run by Axis Community Health.
The vote will happen Monday, March 22, during the regularly scheduled city council meeting at 6 p.m.
On March 2, Dublin and Pleasanton’s city councils both unanimously approved to enter into the funding agreement for this mental health pilot program. Axis Community Health now only needs funding approval from the Livermore City Council.
“Our cities have been working very closely together, and it is something that is very much needed,” said Claudia Young, Livermore’s human services program manager.
Young will present information on the mental health center to the city council, and a vote to enter into a funding agreement with the two other cities will follow.
The budget will be $277,000 for the 12 months the pilot program will run, plus an additional startup cost of $44,000.
Alameda County Behavioral Health plans to give a grant of $250,000 to Axis Community Health to help fund the pilot program. Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton will split the remaining costs equally.
If the grant does not come through from Alameda County Behavioral Health, the three cities will divide the entire cost evenly. The mental health center would serve the Tri-Valley and its residents regardless of income or insurance status.
For more information, visit https://axishealth.org/mental-health.
To find the city council meeting agenda, visit https://www.cityoflivermore.net/citygov/clerk/archive/default.htm.