The VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s mobile medical outreach team will be at the Pleasanton Library on Wednesday, April 14, to provide free examinations, consultations, and referrals for veterans.
The VA medical team will be at the library, 400 Old Bernal Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans should bring a copy of their military discharge papers and a list of current medications. Spouses, caregivers, family members, and survivors are also welcome.
For more information or assistance with obtaining proof of service documents prior to the event, contact the library’s information desk, 925-931-3400 x4 or information@pleasantonlibrary.zendesk.com. Additional Veterans Affairs resource information will be available.
The Pleasanton Library has been a member of Veterans Connect @ the Library, a statewide outreach sponsored by the California State Library, since 2013.