Dr. Victor G. Carrión, professor of child and adolescent psychology at Stanford University, will discuss the impact of traumatic stress on mental health, including the COVID-19 pandemic and recent political and social conflicts, during a free online seminar on Tuesday, May 11.
The webinar is sponsored by the Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation, created by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu in memory of their son, who committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 15, after struggling with mental illness.
Carrión is the John A. Turner Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the Stanford University School of Medicine and vice-chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.
Since joining the faculty at Stanford 25 years ago, Carrión’s research has focused on understanding how early life stress can alter behavior and emotions, and the role of brain structure and function in these findings.
Carrión has also published a guide for therapists treating youths with symptoms of post-traumatic stress and currently directs the Stanford Early Life Stress and Resilience Program. He chaired the California Mental Health Oversight and Accountability Commission from 2014-2016, and has received awards from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and the National Institute of Health.
His presentation, “Harnessing Brain Adaptability,” will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include time for questions. To register for the Zoom-based webinar, go to www.alanhufoundation.org.