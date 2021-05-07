The Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group this week awarded its annual 10th annual Dreammakers and Risktakers Awards to 20 local students.
According to the organization, the awards recognize “student innovators from the Tri-Valley region whose ideas hold the promise to change the world. It showcases the talent and bravery of the next generation and gives the opportunity for civic leaders to recognize them.”
“During a year in lockdown our youngest innovators broke-out with empathy, equity and boundless spirit.,” said Lynn Naylor, CEO of the business-led organization. “Our community is inspired by student leaders all across the Tri-Valley who even in tough times lead with grit, technical competence, and the heartfelt desire to make the world a better place.”
2021 Award Recipients
Alexis Bondarenko, a Foothill High School student, and Megan Mehta, a student at the University of California, Berkeley, were honored for creating a podcast, “Think Scope,” to engage teens in conversations about uncomfortable issues, such as fear, death, motivation for success, racism, and social equity.
A student group called the Culture Keepers at Livermore High School was recognized for establishing a Wellness Center for students to find help in difficult times. In addition to providing access to mental health resources, the wellness center now offers peer mediation and behavior intervention. Members of the group include Tatiana Amador, Ana Martinez Galindo, Emma Goulart, Rachel Hendry, Ashley Messing, Rebecca Sandoval Clampitt, and Kassandra Torres.
A group of students at Dublin High School were honored for creating Youth Coding Workshops and online videos to teach programming computer to middle school students. Members of the group include Kaif Jeelani, Shreyas Lad, Nishad Chavan, Mannat Dhot, Aditya Mahajan, Harun Momin, Shriya Rudrashetty, and Samarth Shastry.
Amaya Ghoshal, a graduate of Monte Vista High School in Danville, was recognized for founding a nonprofit organization, Learning Outreach, to improve STEM education opportunities for students in underserved areas of Kenya, India, and Peru, as well as the Bay Area.
Chandrika Narayan, from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, was honored for her involvement in Aarti for Girls, Providing Possibilities Foundation, and the Banyan Tree Wellness Center.
Las Positas College student Esmaa Elgarguri was recognized for her role as executive director of Events for the Teen Advisory Group at the Tracy Public Library, where she plans events for disadvantaged youth to explore STEM learning.