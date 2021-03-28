Stanford Healthcare - Valley Care will no longer offer Covid-19 testing at the Alameda County Fairgrounds effective April 1. Free testing will still be offered at 1111 E. Stanley Blvd. In Livermore.
The healthcare provider said nearly 32,000 people had been tested at the fairgrounds since the site opened in April 2020, but demand has fallen in recent weeks.
Valley Care said that closing the fairgrounds site would also free up more personnel for vaccinations.
The Livermore testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Appointments are preferred, but same-day testing is available by calling (925) 734-3376.