The Rotary Club of Livermore recently hosted a local medical executive to discuss the fact and fiction around the coronavirus.
Rick Shumway, MHA, President and CEO of Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare (SHC-VC), appeared at the Club’s Aug. 5 meeting, during which time he helped to bust some myths. He also shared significant facts – one being that SHC-VC is currently participating in clinical trials for a COVID-19 cure. As one of 54 sites in the entire world, SHC-VC gained early access to a drug called Remdesivir, which could be used to treat the coronavirus.
Another fact emerged – the hospital is prepared; ValleyCare’s four-phase surge plan allows for up to a 70% surge. Rotary contributed to the effort of converting rooms in the hospital into isolation rooms and increasing personal protection equipment (PPE).
“This is a big part of what you hear about in the news: hospital capacity,” Shumway said, noting health officials’ urge for the public to wear masks and social distance was both to slow the spread of the disease and limit the strain on health care resources.
Shumway called out that the previously believed notion that SHC-VC is or has been at capacity was a myth.
“We have not been overrun like maybe (other hospitals) we’ve seen in other parts of the state,” he said. “We have not yet seen that in the Tri-Valley.”
One myth, he said, has generated the unfortunate idea that it’s better to delay necessary medical care.
“We’re ready to take care of patients, and the hospital is safer than ever,” Shumway continued. “Nearly half of Americans have delayed medical care during the pandemic, which is generating negative impacts for other clinical conditions that are not COVID-related.”
Shumway went on to debunk the myth that hospitals and clinics are not safe due to the presence of COVID-19 patients. However, he noted the protocol for screening and testing patients is necessary prior to admission into facilities. Patients with COVID-19 are then co-located within the hospital, meaning those infected have been separated from the general population. Staff is testing health care workers; he said SHC-VC maintains a robust supply of PPE and ensures the appropriate use.
“We are so fortunate to be part of the Stanford Health Care system that the supply chain that supports ValleyCare is so robust that we are literally turning over every rock across the globe for PPE sources,” he said. “We have not had an issue with being able to provide staff and physicians with necessary PPE to take care of patients.”
Shumway stated that another myth is the notion that patients might receive lower quality care at SHC-VC during the pandemic.
“We received the national hospital rankings from the U.S. News and World Report, and SHC-VC was ranked as a top-50 hospital in California and the seventh-ranked hospital in all of the Bay Area,” he said, adding that SHC-VC received the highest 5-star CMS Quality and Safety rating. “We have done tremendous work to make sure our patients are safe and getting great care and great outcomes even during this pandemic period.”
When the floor opened for discussion, Patrick Coyle asked about ways residents could volunteer to help support the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight — such as contact tracing. He stated that many facilities are being staffed only with non-volunteers for safety reasons.
“The contact tracing is interesting … and the county has been open with us about it being a public health function, and they feel at the moment that they have a(handle on it),” Shumway replied, adding that that could change in the future. “From a community perspective, you’ve identified a need, came together, raised money and we were able to apply it to isolation rooms, which put us in a position to be successful. It comes down to us as a community doing all we can to limit the spread.”