Dr. Debra Kaysen, a clinical psychologist who specializes in the effects of traumatic events on mental health, will present a free webinar on Tuesday, March 30, on strategies to deal with cronic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online seminar, “Moving from Surviving to Thriving in the Context of Chronic Stress,” is being sponsored by the Pleasanton-based Alan Hu Foundation, founded by Xiaofang Chen and Chih-Ching Hu after their son, a 15-year-old Amador Valley High School student who suffered from mental illness, took his own life in 2018.
Kayson, who is also a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, will discuss specific ways to mitigate stress associated wiath COVID-19 for healthcare workers and the public and how to help build resilience.
The hourlong webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m., with 15 minutes for questions
following the presentation. To RSVP and receive the Zoom meeting link, go to