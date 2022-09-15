Richard Andrews, Livermore
It is entertaining to see how the proponents of “The Man who would be King (Mayor) again” disparage the Move Eden Housing referendum, ignoring the need for a referendum. If you don’t like the referendum, why don’t you ask why it is happening? A non-responsive and apparently Developer-loving Council that is ignoring the people is why. In the latest hoot, a letter writer made a big to-do about signature gatherers, which was nonsense.
The people have spoken, but the City has ignored that an adequate number of signatures was actually gathered. The City has refused to accept them for no good reason, and their supporters just follow along.
In their letters, they also ignore that three-quarters of the people said in a survey over a year ago that they did NOT want this travesty to be foisted upon us by the ex-mayor’s crowd. Did these writers not see that other sites have been proffered, but totally ignored by the Clown Circus at City Hall? Is a visit to the optician to test for Partisan Myopia in order?
Then, there was the water ruse put forth. Really? A total farce. As if a park with drought resistant native plants is a foreign idea, and that the Council originally included a large park in its ever-worsening plan. Also, a hotel would use even more water. I thought farce was supposedly of the late 19th century, but apparently not.
Mony Nop may not be as experienced in city government as his opponent, but
his ideas, methods, ability to form and manage a successful organization are well proven. (He managed the successful campaign for the ex-Mayor (Marchand).) And if what we see from the developers’ favorite candidate is an example, I’ll take a less experienced, honest man like Mony every time.