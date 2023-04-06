Ignacio R. Sandoval (Tosh, Tacho), 78, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023, in Pleasanton, California. He was born in Pearsall, Texas as the youngest of 10 children to Guillermo and Maria Sandoval. The family moved to Livermore, California in the late 1940’s. Tosh served in the Army during the Vietnam war as a PFC from 1965 to 1967. He was a laborer with the Laborers Union Local 304, working for John Buranis Construction and Kaiser Sand & Gravel before retiring in 2002. Tosh will be remembered for his kindness and giving heart.
Tosh had an endless amount of love for his family and cherished every moment with them. Whether that consisted of going to Lake San Antonio from 2003 to 2013, golfing with his brothers after retirement, or making his much-desired enchilada casserole to share with the family. He was a loyal die-hard Raider fan and he also found lots of enjoyment in rooting for the Warriors.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father as well as eight of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia / Tish, children Rene (Gary), Rena, David (Amanda), Kevin (Denise) and Kelly (Steve), his brother Sandy (Marie) as well as eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Callaghan Mortuary on May 12 at 11 a.m., in Livermore. Burial will be at St. Michaels Cemetery with a celebration of life immediately following at the Robert E. Livermore Center.