Jacqueline Bovet Mandeville

Jacquie, a fourth-generation Californian and a longtime resident of Livermore, passed away on Dec. 18.
Jacquie loved animals, travel, friends, and family. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. She was always full of fun and laughter and had a generous heart. Jacquie could strike up a conversation with anyone and always had a great story to tell.
She attended high school at Brillantmont in Switzerland, where she made lifelong friendships. She spoke fluent French and Spanish and was an avid reader. She loved being part of the ranching community in Portola Valley, where she grew up, and also in the Livermore Valley, where she lived for close to 50 years.
Jacquie helped out at many cattle brandings and participated in the local team roping at the Livermore Rodeo. She was known to take in all kinds of orphaned animals and nurse them back to health. She traveled to all the continents, but most enjoyed her travels to Africa.
Jacquie is survived by her three children, William Olds III, Helene Hanneken, and Michelle Sauger; her son-in-law, Jim Sauger; her eight grandchildren; and her extended Paulo family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to East Bay SPCA at http://bit.ly/3r5PI2G or the Alameda County Cattlewomen.
Callaghan Mortuary is honored to be serving the Mandeville family. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.callaghanmortuary.com.