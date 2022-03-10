James Donald Lamee, 58, died Feb. 21, 2022, in his hometown of Livermore. Most knew him as Jim, or even Jimmy, but to me, my siblings and cousins he was Uncle Jim.
Uncle Jim had the greenest thumb of anyone I have ever known. He had a plant in every corner and his loyal customers at Orchard and Alden Lane Nursery sought him out for his knowledge and generosity. Uncle Jim had many friends who remember him as kind, thoughtful and generous. I believe I speak for the entire family when I say we will miss his famous homemade gravy at Christmas. As I write this, I can see Uncle Jim in his blue and white striped apron expertly making the rue, and his special trick of adding the potato water. Seems like a silly memory to cherish, but Uncle Jim loved to cook, and I can still hear his deep chuckle as he whisked through the kitchen. Anyone who knew Jim also knew his love for camping, hiking and animals.
Uncle Jim would have turned 59 this March and while it seems so terribly young, I find peace in knowing he is with Gram and Papa, his parents. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local animal shelter. Uncle Jim, may you rest in peace.