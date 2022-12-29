Jessie Marie Campbell passed peacefully with her gentle hand enveloped in the strength of one of her beloved grandsons, Justin, and her ever vigilant and loving dog, Trinity, at her side.
Born in Spearfish, South Dakota, to Roy and Cleonis Cadwell, she also had a sister Joanne. Jessie spent her childhood exploring the beauty of the Black Hills and developed a lifelong appreciation of nature.
Jessie was an intelligent and inquisitive child graduating as the class Valedictorian at age 16. She attended Black Hills Teachers College and continued her love of learning and her practice of working hard. She was selected to be the Rose of Sigma Tau Fraternity, among many other honors she received. There, she met the love of her life, Edward Campbell, and the two quickly fell in love. They married on July 2, 1955, with a synergy of independence and partnership that was the foundation of their marriage. Ed and Jessie spent the next 48 years loving and supporting each other through good and sad times.
Jessie happily worked every day of their marriage and lovingly carried six children to full term. Sadly, Edward Jr. did not leave the hospital, but Christine, Timothy, Connie, Tracy, and Renee came quickly. By the end of 1961, the Campbell brood kept Jessie and Ed very busy. The family moved to Fremont, California, in 1962 for a better life, more sunshine, and less snow. Jessie was hired to teach grade school and English and became a reading specialist for 7th and 8th graders at Hopkins Jr. High in Fremont.
In addition to teaching, she had a full-time job ensuring that her children could participate in Scouts, sports, dance, music, and many other extracurricular activities. Jessie always put her children’s needs before hers and created many memorable moments for her children. She was a supportive mother to all five children and a mentor, friend, and supporter to their friends.
Jessie and Ed enjoyed family camping trips to the Sierra Mountains, the Santa Cruz mountains, the beaches, and the redwoods. She loved serving on the Fremont Planning Commission and supporting many campaigns and measures aligned with her interests. Jessie and Ed championed education, the environment, life-saving emergency services, support of senior services, intelligent community planning, and many more civic causes.
She was a woman of strong faith, exhibited in her everyday words and actions. Jessie practiced honesty, kindness, service, humility, and honor daily. She was an example of true faith. In addition to being the “Best Mother Ever,” she was also the “Best Nana” ever. She poured all her love into her grandchildren, showering them with gifts and love. She shared her time, unconditional love, and examples of intellectual curiosity, humor, kindness, and honesty.
In 2009 Jessie moved to Oakdale, California. She loved the views and being in the country. Jessie enjoyed attending the senior center and participating in a life-writing class, a lasting gift to her family. In 2015 she moved to be with her daughter Connie in Livermore, California. Jessie quickly became part of the community. She loved spending time with friends, old and new. Jessie enjoyed visiting and laughing with all her “Team Jessie” supporters. She had a rich life going to movies, swimming, and the library to read, and most of all, she loved her trips to the beach and the mountains. And while her COVID years made her world a little smaller, the support she received always made her feel loved.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward; her cherished son Timothy and baby Edward; her devoted parents Roy and Cleonas Cadwell; her in-laws, George and Minnie Campbell; her son-in-law Robert Saia and numerous other loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine (John) Bruner, Connie Campbell, Tracy Saia, and Renee (Eric) Garner; her grandsons Bobby, Brendan, and Justin; her granddaughters Meredith (Eric) Radzikowski and Allyson Bruner (fiancé Tyler Gregg); Maressa Garner (James Voss); Ariana Garner (Benjamin Hunt); and Alivia Garner; and two great-grandchildren, Sophie Radzikowski and Wilder Voss.
Jessie was loved and will be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet her. Please offer any donations in Jessie’s name to Hope Hospice and the LARPD Foundation for a memory bench. There will be a Celebration of Life in late Spring.