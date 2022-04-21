Joan passed away peacefully at home in Livermore on April 4, 2022, in the presence of her husband, Tom Adams, and her caregiver.
Joan came to California in 1998 after having lived for 20 years in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Joan had a Bachelor of Arts (with first class honors) in actuarial math and mathematics from the University of Manitoba, and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She worked for several years writing computer software, then gave birth to sons Jonathan and Sam, and focused her attention on raising them.
Joan was a soccer coach, a Cub Scout den leader, and a volunteer at several schools and at her church. She co-sponsored a Vietnamese refugee family and helped them for the rest of her life. She led an annual effort, with the help of friends, to acquire warm winter coats and donate them to underprivileged school children. She was an avid environmentalist, recycling as much as possible and avoiding harmful chemicals. Joan dealt courageously with declining health for many years. She was helped for more than five years by her wonderful caregiver, Gina Vogt. Near the end, she was in the care of Hope Hospice.
Joan is survived by her husband and sons, and by her sisters, Trish and Rhonda Smerchanski. There will be a memorial service for Joan on May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church, 55 Eckley Lane, Walnut Creek, California. Memories of Joan may be found on-line at https://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-charlotte-adams. Memorial gifts in Joan’s name may be made to the church or to a charity of your choice