Julie “Juj” Ann Creamer died suddenly on Aug. 9, 2022, at the age of 49 in Reno, Nevada. Julie was born on Nov. 3, 1972, in Union City, California.
She spent most of her life in Livermore, where she moved with her family at age four. She attended Emma C. Smith Elementary School, William Mendenhall Middle School and received her high school diploma from Del Valle Continuation High School. Julie’s family remembers her as a sweet, funny and sensitive child. She was the baby of the family. She loved animals and spent years raising lambs with 4H to show at the Alameda County Fair.
The best family memories were the annual camping trips in the family station wagon to Jedediah Smith State Park. She faced a lot of challenges in her life, starting with the death of her father on her 13th birthday, a near-death car accident when she was 20 years old, which left her with chronic pain, her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis at age 35, to the loss of her life partner Christopher Faltings, who passed away suddenly in 2020. Our hearts are broken that she left us so early. She will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her father Russell Allen Creamer. She leaves behind her two children, Megan and Matthew Clark; her mother Sharyn Creamer; brother Scott Creamer; older sister Jennifer Creamer(DeBisschop); her aunt Marilynne Reihl; and cousin Josh McBirney.