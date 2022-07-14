Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Last month, I spent a few days collecting signatures on a petition for a referendum on the Eden Housing location. I live in District 1 by the airport and took the petition to the people on my street and the streets nearby. It turned out that not a single person was in favor of the Eden Housing project. At every house with a registered voter, they either signed the petition or had already signed it downtown. There were a couple of houses where none of the occupants were registered voters, but they expressed their support of the petition. In other words, 100% of the citizens in my area in District 1 are NOT in favor of the Eden Housing proposal. Not a surprise, because all along I have found that everyone I’ve talked to over the past years has been disturbed that our City Council has ignored the express will of the citizens. There are plenty of spaces nearby for affordable housing, but only one central area where we can have a park and community gathering space for all Livermore citizens. Less housing on the property would also mean more parking spaces so we would be able to have parking spaces that were not so small that it would be impossible to get a child out of a car seat. Remember the $500,000 that was spent on community input? Our top priorities were enough parking and open space for all citizens to enjoy. Evidently, we all still want that.