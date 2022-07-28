Marcus Libkind, Livermore
I am utterly dismayed at the City of Livermore hampering its citizens from expressing their opinion as to where the Eden Project should be sited. Why is the City and Council set against the citizens voting on the future location of the Eden Project?
The latest move by the City and Council is to refuse to certify the 8000 signatures gathered for a referendum that would require a November vote. It appears that the City is doing everything in their power to move forward with a project that is not supported by its citizens. The City and Council have peaked the ire of the majority of the city’s residents and the Council knows any vote will go against them.
What we need is one Council member to be strong and speak up for what is right, and start a movement within the Council. We need someone to speak up as in “12 Angry Men” when Henry Fonda went against the other 11 jurors and in the end swayed the jury. Who on the Livermore City Council is going to be that brave person? That person will be a hero.