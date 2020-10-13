Andrew Shamrao, Dublin Resident
Imagine a city where you as a business owner feel supported in your effort to build a successful enterprise; a city that makes you feel supported as parents concerned about the education of your children; a city where you feel your family can enjoy maintained public recreational facilities and programs; a city that uses technological solutions to reduce traffic congestion on its streets; a city that supports families and businesses affected by COVID.
Iin other words, a city in which you can thrive as an individual, family or business. Such a vision requires leaders who are obligated only to their constituents and not to developers, and leaders who believe in collaboration among themselves and with all parts of city government and service divisions, including the school board, to meaningfully deliver on the promise.
This year, you have many candidates to choose from for various positions. If you vote for any of the following candidates, we will be one step closer to realizing the vision for Dublin. The first step is for you to vote!
The following is a list of candidates and the position for which they’re running:
Gabi Blackman, School Board - Area 4
Dawn Nwamuo, School Board - Area 1
Arun Goel, Mayor
Dawn Plants, City Council
Sri Muppidi, City Council
Vinnie Bacon, Supervisor