Eric Mills, Coordinator, Action for Animals
State legislators are now deciding upon what bills to carry in
the coming session. Here are four rodeo bills needing an author:
1) Amend state rodeo law, Penal Code 596.7, so as to require an on-site veterinarian at all rodeos--the current "on call" option is not working, and animals are suffering needlessly. Race tracks, horse shows and endurance rides all require on-site veterinarians.
So should rodeos;
2) Ban "tie-down" calf roping, allowing only "breakaway" roping as Rhode Island has done. Some vets claim that the calves are injured EVERY time they're roped, thrown and tied--mere babies;
3) Ban the Mexican charreada's brutal "steer tailing" event (Outlawed in Alameda & Contra Costa Counties in 1993);
4) Ban the rodeo's blatantly sexist "wild cow milking contest," children's "mutton busting," and all animal "scrambles" - cruel and dangerous for all concerned. (See YouTube video, "Bucking the Myth.")
All legislators may be written c/o The State Capitol, Sacramento, California, 95814.
Email pattern for all: senator.lastname@senate.ca.gov / assemblymember.lastname@assembly.ca.gov
Let them hear from you!