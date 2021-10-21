Alan Marling, Livermore
Preserving open space seems to be the focus of the Friends of Livermore and other groups funded in part by Joan Seppala, the owner of this newspaper. I have no doubt that at some point during the 20th century, this was the critical issue. Joan Seppala and her generation were correct, then, in preserving open space.
Now, in the 21st century, the correct choice for environmentalists is to use open space to build solar farms and affordable housing. Not only does this address the top two critical issues in California, horrifying fire seasons and homelessness, but also more housing will reduce commute times and further decrease our dependency on oil and the acceleration of climate change. This will protect endangered species and people too.
Unfortunately, Friends of Livermore are pressuring the Alameda County Board of Supervisors for a moratorium on solar farms during the November 2, meeting. Doing what was correct last century is harming the environment in this one. Instead, environmentalists should join Governor Newsom in calling for the rapid construction of solar with battery capabilities. Otherwise, what should we expect new parents to say to their children?
“Well, Junior, the bad news is the sky is orange and raining ash. Toxic air from fire seasons gave you asthma. And Grandma just died of heat stroke. The good news is that field is still empty.”