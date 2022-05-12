Vic Avila, Livermore
Elections are in November, time for new people, new ideas, new solutions, and a novel idea for Livermore’s recent city councils -- LISTEN TO WHAT CITIZENS WANT FOR DOWNTOWN.
John Marchand was mayor when the council designed and approved the city’s downtown plan. He is the architect of the idea. He is the tail that wagged the dog to approve the fiasco that is now the city council’s plan for downtown. This is not the citizens’ plan for downtown, far from it.
Vote for new council members in November. It is the only way out of the dead-end plan that Marchand and the council approved.