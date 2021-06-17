Greg Scott, Livermore
With water, carbon dioxide and light of certain wavelengths in the visible spectrum with sufficient intensity (photons) - through a special process called "oxygenic photosynthesis" that occurs in most land plants, some bacteria and some algae - you get a six-carbon sugar - glucose - and oxygen. This is essential to most life on Earth. The opposite: metabolizing glucose and oxygen, in an organism that may use oxygen, is called "aerobic respiration".
The majority of land mass on Earth is in the Northern Hemisphere. Most land plants incorporate, that is "fix", carbon in the greatest amount in the Northern Hemisphere summer. This removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, via carbon fixation, and the minima for the annual global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations are in August.
These plants and organisms then die and respiring microorganisms decompose them and release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The maxima for annual global carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere are in May.
This curve, with these maxima and minima points, is called the "Keeling Curve" named for Dr. Charles Keeling's discovery in the late 1950's. I do not know why I mention this, however, Dr. Keeling was a Republican. He did not understand what his science revelations had to do with politics. The maxima and minima are increasing from year to year. This increase is accelerating. Last May the maximum was a bit over 419 parts-per-million carbon dioxide. This is the highest concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 4.1 to 4.5 million years.
Each year humans emit just under 40 billion metric tons (2,205 pounds) of carbon dioxide largely from combusting "fossil fuels," but also significantly from agriculture (e.g. tillage) and other processes. This is probably not going to change significantly any time soon, for coal is critical globally for electricity generation, oil for transportation and natural gas for heating - though it is used greatly in the United States for electricity generation.
So what? One big so-what is that the floating ice shelf that holds the Pine Island Glacier on land in Antarctica is accelerating in its melting and breakup. The Pine Island Glacier has 160 trillion tons of ice - enough to raise the mean global sea level by 1.6 feet.
Only an enormous amount of effective carbon sequestration through carbon fixation will help us avoid dire consequences: the "tipping point" is already here. Solar-electric panels "fix" zero carbon.