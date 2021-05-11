David Rounds, Livermore
50 years ago, on April 22, 1971, I celebrated the first Earth Day.
On April 22, 2021, I was appealing, at the Board of Supervisors, a decision to approve the 6MW Sunwalker solar utility in rural north Livermore. The irony of this is not lost on me. Solutions that were crystal clear to a 20-year-old college junior are, 50 years later, more nuanced and more like that mixture of black and white that is gray.
The passion for the environment remains and has grown due to the existential crisis of climate change. But not every idea is a good idea, and Sunwalker and the 40-acre Aramis project in North Livermore are bad ideas.
Sacrificing one environmental goal for others, as these two projects do, should require the most careful and thoughtful decision making. That is not what has occurred here. Alameda County’s planning and thought process, other than a questionable interpretation of voter approved zoning, is to find a willing landowner and a willing developer.
According to county leadership, they must build these two power plants or sacrifice the future of our grandchildren. While this might enable the supervisors to sleep at night, many citizens reject this as the Hobson’s choice it is. North Livermore Valley is land that is protected by an initiative of the voters of Alameda County, specifically to preserve and enhance agriculture and the natural scenic beauty of the land. No amount of creative interpretation of zoning language will change this fact about what the voters wanted.
Groups opposed to this project are not opposed to growing solar power in South County, but they want good decisions to be made. They have spent their own money to help find other, more appropriate locations for a solar utility in East County, to no avail. Meanwhile, and this is great news, the City of Livermore for almost a decade has added enough “roof top” solar within the city limits every two years to equal the output of the proposed Sunwalker plant.
Livermore does this without destroying protected agricultural land. The county can do better.
To win this climate change battle will require the best thinking, planning and execution that industry and government have ever done. We will lose this battle for our future if the best we can do around planning is to find a willing landowner and a willing developer.