Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Livermore is on course for developing a dynamic downtown, but I feel the city has not kept pace with today’s wireless infrastructure.
Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Livermore is on course for developing a dynamic downtown, but I feel the city has not kept pace with today’s wireless infrastructure.
The general population is more dependent on their smart phones than ever before.
A smart phone can provide directions to local businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, downtown events, take pictures, play music, engage on social media, advertise, keep track of appointments and contacts, and much more.
Phones are used inside stores and shops, but the experience is less than desirable due to building construction, building heights, and location of surrounding cell towers.
The smartphone experience is frustrating when there’s a bad signal or no signal while downtown.
Having a reliable wireless infrastructure network would help to serve the communication needs of residents, first responders, local businesses, weekend visitors, and greatly enhance a user’s experience when in downtown Livermore.
It’s about implementing 5G small cell technology.
5G small cells are base stations that cater to a small segment of a cell tower coverage area. These small base stations are found in dense areas such as downtowns, stadiums, train stations, and shopping areas.
5G small cells in downtown areas are installed at street level typically on light posts or the side of a building.
We are working on Imagine Livermore 2045… how about Livermore Downtown 5G in 2025?
