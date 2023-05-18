Patricia Moore, Livermore

The Livermore Planning Commission stamped approval for a cell tower in Mocho Park on April 18 that violates the city’s codes. This small park is bounded by Arroyo Mocho, Holmes Avenue and Mocho Street. The neighborhood consists of single level homes, four senior assisted living facilities, Eden housing for adults with special needs and a church with a nursery school for 2–5-year-old children.