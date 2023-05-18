Patricia Moore, Livermore
The Livermore Planning Commission stamped approval for a cell tower in Mocho Park on April 18 that violates the city’s codes. This small park is bounded by Arroyo Mocho, Holmes Avenue and Mocho Street. The neighborhood consists of single level homes, four senior assisted living facilities, Eden housing for adults with special needs and a church with a nursery school for 2–5-year-old children.
A structure like a cell tower cannot exceed 35 feet according to the city’s code. A 70-foot tower is twice the allowable height. This is the height of a 6-7ft. story building.
Cell towers must be at least 200 feet from residences according to the code, but the planning commission approved a 145-foot distance in this Mocho Park neighborhood.
The proposed tower is supposed to be disguised as a tree but will be approximately twice as tall as any other tree in the park. The fake tree, surrounded by a 6 foot-plus utility fence at the base, will be a visually intrusive eyesore and destroy the character of the small park and the Arroyo trail that runs through it.
The visual blight of the tower will negatively impact property values in the surrounding neighborhoods, reducing value by 10-20% according to realtors locally and in other parts of the country.
The shedding of toxic micro-plastic material from the fake tree may also eventually contaminate the Arroyo. This shedding aspect is the subject of a lawsuit in Lake Tahoe regarding tower rollout around that pristine lake.
Local Mocho homeowners have filed an appeal with the city regarding the construction of this tower and there will be a hearing before the city council to address the code violations and related issues. The public will be able to speak out. The hearing date has not been determined at this point.