Owen Brovont, Livermore
Jan and I, with some friends, enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July with an afternoon of music presented by a local orchestra in the middle of Pleasanton’s wonderful Lions Wayside Park. One of our friends from out of town contributed his musical talent as part of the orchestra. There was a large appreciative audience of residents and visitors to listen as the musicians played tunes selected mostly from the 20s. The day demonstrated the joys of having gatherings of local citizens and friends celebrating a traditional special occasion in their town that all Americans look forward to every year to commemorate and rejoice over the birth of their nation.
Livermore, just a few miles down the road to the east, still has an opportunity to create a similar central park in which to hold its joyous community celebrations. However, Livermore’s city council is adamant about constructing a four-story concrete behemoth instead. Rather than select a more appropriate site from those available, the council prefers to construct a huge apartment complex in the middle of town that will, for all practical purposes, permanently foreclose the possibility of a community park which the absence of foresight by its city leaders failed to create. Our enjoyment of the celebration of the 4th of July was especially enjoyed in Pleasanton’s Wayside Park this afternoon.
After the concert, attendees dispersed to the many fine restaurants on Main Street, and overflowing crowds congregated at the Meadowlark Dairy just around the corner from the Wayside Park to indulge in their wonderful ice creams, a 4th of July tradition. Livermore residents must be content with personal chairs and stools or sitting on hard concrete curbs to watch celebratory fireworks blossom in the sky over buildings in the center of town instead of from a cool central park! But that is another tragedy authored by the lack of foresight in the past.