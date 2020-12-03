Tamara Reus, Livermore
Last week, the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved the Aramis Project, a 100-megawatt solar facility that will include 320,000 solar panels, along with three acres of batteries.
The project is equivalent to 300 football fields and includes some environmentally sensitive lands. This decision will have devastating impacts on the future of North Livermore. This project was approved despite the fact that the EIR for the project identified significant and unavoidable impacts on the views in North Livermore.
The project is in a county-designated scenic corridor. We should not be ignoring important environmental policies that have been established for the benefit of the community in the rush to support renewable energy. The project area provides habitat for many special-status species, including the California Tiger Salamander, several raptor species, and many others. Numerous groups, notably including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and East Bay Regional Park District criticized the adequacy of the planned mitigation measures. Yet the project was approved without implementing their recommendations.
Alameda County voters approved Measure D to protect the future of agricultural lands in the county. Measure D does not authorize utility-scale solar plants as a permitted use. Its goal was to preserve opportunities for agriculture. The project area has been dry-farmed and cattle-grazed for 100 years.
Utility-scale solar is not the same thing as wind farms or utility corridors, allowed by Measure D, which do not disrupt the traditional agriculture of the area. Two previously approved small solar projects located in a different area of East County that did not go forward are not precedent for agricultural compatibility.
The plan to graze sheep on the property for two months annually is not agriculture.
Why did the county rush to complete responses to the hundreds of comments received? Why did they schedule a special meeting on the project right before Thanksgiving, when one of the board members was unavailable?
Several groups, including the City of Livermore, asked for a moratorium on solar projects until a planned solar policy is implemented. Why has the county been unwilling to consider this? What is the actual need for 100 megawatts of solar power in this area, especially where 75% of the power generated will go to San Francisco?
This is not a case of NIMBYism. This project is environmentally unsound, violates controlling land use laws and amounts to bad planning. Tell the supervisors you are against it.