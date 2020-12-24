Susan Putnam, Livermore
Saddened to hear that the revised plan for downtown has shrunk the open space to such an extent that Livermore’s residents will not be able to enjoy much greenery at all.
What will remain of downtown is primarily a restaurant and shopping district. While low-income housing is important to all of us, the area across from Railroad Street is available for development. Building low-income housing on a larger piece of land will provide increased housing units with more spacious floor plans and parking.
Downtown will flourish with a beautiful, open park. It will become a beacon for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the best that our charming downtown has to offer. We can do this, Livermore!