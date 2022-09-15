Thomas Soules, Livermore
Last weekend, we happened to be parked on Livermore Avenue after folks had gone home. While walking to our car, I looked west out across Stockmen’s Park. Since it was late, the area was not filled with parked cars and I could easily see all the way to L Street and the Legacy apartments on the other side of L. I thought, what a beautiful place this would be with perhaps the few planned city buildings on either side - an outstanding peaceful center of town. It was beautiful and peaceful even last night as an empty parking lot and, in fact, it kind of took my breath away. I could not or did not want to picture in my mind what it would be like with huge four-story apartment buildings blocking my view