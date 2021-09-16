Donna Cabanne, Livermore
The extra contamination testing required by the Water Board at the Eden Housing site has ended. Next, the city and its consultant Pangea will report their findings to the Water Board. Now is the time to act without delay!! Here's what you can do to help.
Please email sherry.gamboa@waterboards.ca.gov. Ask Ms. Gamboa to mail the fact-finding sheet summarizing the testing results to ALL residents. Ask Ms. Gamboa to hold a joint public hearing with the City Council to explain the testing results, possible solutions, relative safety of solutions and the total costs the residents will pay. Email Mayor Woerner, City Council Members Munro, Carling, Kiick and Bonanno at cityoflivermore.net.
Please ask council members to conduct a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to FULLY analyze the safety and total costs of each solution. This critical question still remains unanswered — Would it be safer and cheaper to move Eden Housing and the underground garage to an alternative site? We won't get a second chance to get the answers we need for a contamination-free downtown. It's urgent!!! Please send emails today for a better downtown for all.