Deborah McQueen, Livermore
I am asking that the City Council reject Eden Housing’s application. I believe that what is now proposed will have a significant and negative impact on the core of our downtown. It not only goes against the City Council’s stated priorities, but also violates parts of the Downtown Specific Plan. It is a major change from the plan that was approved by the City Council in 2018, and that residents have been seeing and expecting since.
The citizens were promised that downtown developments would maintain the existing community character, promote open space, and ensure parking would be addressed. The revisions to Eden Housing’s plans all go in the opposite direction.
The current plan is for two massive four-story buildings and a strip of space between labeled as a park. This park area will be more like a courtyard for the buildings, not a park for the public. The illustrations in the report make it clear this long, narrow area will feel like a tunnel. Additionally, the visual impact on L Street and Railroad Avenue, especially when combined with Legacy’s four-story building across the street, will be completely out of character to our downtown, and dominate its appearance.
The parking being proposed will be a fraction required by Livermore’s standards, and will cause congestion and parking problems, harming their immediate neighbors, First Street businesses.
I also believe that Eden must request relief from the density maximum, and ask for two density bonuses, one for the width of 100% of their parking stalls, and one for the length of them, neither of which conforms to city requirements. Eden failed to do this.
This plan is not good for Livermore and its residents, and needs to be rejected so that the city and Eden Housing can create a better alternative. In 2019, Mayor Woerner promised to look at and pursue alternatives to create a “win-win”. There are options available that would create a win-win. Other locations are available for this needed housing and would allow housing with more units than this proposal, parking in compliance with city standards, and housing for teachers that was promised in 2018 but locked out here because the income caps were lowered. This will leave the sole remaining open space in the downtown’s core to be made into an inviting park, like many towns have, and that residents enjoy. Eden Housing and the city must work together to make this happen.