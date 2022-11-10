Tania Panarello, Livermore
I want to thank Sharon Draggoo for her wonderful, positive letter (“Response to ‘commUNITY,’” Nov. 3). All I want to do is effect positive change in our commUNITY, and this is a perfect example of a mature exchange of opinions and ideas. I stated my carefully thought-out opinions, and Ms. Draggoo appreciated the reasoning for my choices of candidates. Even if she didn’t necessarily agree, she offered some great ideas, like school board interns.
This is how true progress is made, how things ideally get done. No mudslinging, no name-calling, no defamation of character or attack on personal beliefs, because people are too busy WORKING TOGETHER ON SOLUTIONS. I appreciate it when candidates spend more effort presenting their game plan, not bad-mouthing their opponents.
By the time this is printed, we’ll have our election results. Maybe some or most of your choices win; maybe they don’t. The people vote, the results are revealed, and then we move forward in a direction based on those results.
For me, some election choices were obvious, though I researched most candidates and measures. Why? Because I care. I want to be an informed voter, making what I believe are the best choices for myself, my family and my commUNITY.
I could do without all the campaign signs and mailers. Our family received no less than one mailer per day from one candidate in the last few weeks, and the money spent on Measure G mailers could have been put to better use toward the schools.
Another candidate texted me. How and where did you get my number? I don’t recall giving it to you!
There have got to be better ways to inform voters of their choices without infringing on voters’ privacy, wasting resources or causing blight on the city we all love and call home.
Perhaps Sharon Draggoo and I — and more of you — can work together toward a better way for our commUNITY.