Tania Panarello, Livermore

I want to thank Sharon Draggoo for her wonderful, positive letter (“Response to ‘commUNITY,’” Nov. 3). All I want to do is effect positive change in our commUNITY, and this is a perfect example of a mature exchange of opinions and ideas. I stated my carefully thought-out opinions, and Ms. Draggoo appreciated the reasoning for my choices of candidates. Even if she didn’t necessarily agree, she offered some great ideas, like school board interns.