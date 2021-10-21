Paul Stone, Dublin
Pardon my French but, dam it anyhow. It's high time to rekindle efforts to get the curtailed Auburn Dam built. Advances in seismic construction techniques make the dam feasible in 2021.
My cousin lives in Georgetown and every time we drive there we pass near the 730 feet high Foresthill Bridge that was left high and dry when the dam construction stopped. Now, with nearly unlimited federal infrastructure funds soon to be available this dam should be built. It would not only provide water for us but would serve as flood control for the Sacramento Valley.
Livermore's downtown, social justice, vax mandates, immigration, inflation, climate change, CRT, the 2022 elections, Hunter Biden's artwork, and the corns on my feet are all going to be moot points if we ain't got no H20. Please contact your state and federal representatives and let them know that we want water under the bridge.