Don Arnold, Livermore
The Livermore Downtown debate seems like a long-forgotten bad dream, as the pandemic has consumed thoughts and discussions for the last several months.
Given all the negative news of late, it was a pleasant surprise to read that leaders are seriously considering relocation of the housing to a better location, while potentially increasing the number of units. How exciting to hear about a path to a reasonable and logical compromise for our downtown development plan.
I am impressed to see Vice Mayor Woerner leaning in on this change to the plan. Given the pandemic’s impact on businesses and budgets, it was prudent to take a very careful look at the plan, reassess assumptions and keep communications open with groups working to make Livermore the best it can be.
Considering that his mayoral opponent has committed to stay the course on the downtown housing, this gives us one point for distinction between the candidates.
Our leaders have done a great job adapting to ever-changing rules imposed by officials in Oakland and keeping our city operating as best possible. Given shifting timelines, priorities and budgets, Livermore, like most cities, will need discipline to reevaluate, reprioritize and make tough decisions in coming months.
If our leaders strive find solutions that are the best for our citizens and restore civil discourse as the norm, we will continue to enjoy our blessing of living in a wonderful city with a bright future.