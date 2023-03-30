Patricia Thorstad, Livermore
I, ignorantly, before I knew much about him, wondered why President Theodore Roosevelt is carved on Mount Rushmore. Ignorance is not a sin if you try to eliminate it by pondering.
He taught me that he was a Republican; he taught me that, by “getting action” you can begin to overcome the most horrible day of your life, the day your wife and your mother died on the same day.
He, because of that grief recovery, in the West, found peace, and championed the National Park System with Yellowstone, I think, being the second National Park designation.
“Oh, yeah, he used to say, “Bully”, but in his case, it meant a good thing. “Carry a big stick,” was also a signature declaration he lived.
Our Representative, reelected Rep. Eric Swalwell, may still be avoiding Lauren Boebert. Why? He told us last year that he doesn’t like her. She claimed the avoidance was that he was intimidated by her.
I think that he is just a gentleman and wants to have substantive relations with his fellow gentlemen and gentlewomen in the 118th Congress, if at all possible.
As for his substantive actions, he was one of the managers who led former President Trump’s 2nd Impeachment trial and, for my part, I appreciate his current ongoing lawsuit against the same man, as the capital insurrection and his failed coup manifestly injured me, my family, other parties, and our Country.
During Christmas 2022, wanting to have a “Merry-Old” England movie fest, I came upon two (2) Shakespearean movies that informed me a lot about the ancient habit of bullying: “Chimes at Midnight” and “Julius Caesar” (with Charleton Heston).
The Orson Welles-directed “Chimes” required Falstaff to choose men to fight with him against Henry Percy and his side for Prince Hal. Funny, deadly scene in which he directed Master Shallow to, you know, “prick him” (unless, of course, he had the coin to opt out).
Charleton Heston, in his role as Mark Antony, consented to Lepidus after him noting that “your sister’s son” shall not live; “He shall not live; look, with a spot I damn him” (i.e., he pricked him).
I had this confirmed to me by the Livermore Policewomen I encountered in early December. PRICK is protected speech and non-binary so anyone, ancient or current, can be referred to by that term without jailtime.
