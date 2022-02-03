Rifka Several, Livermore
We have been subjected to letters to the editor freely assigning the serious allegation of “racist” to long-time advocates for Livermore. I say “serious” as the Oxford dictionary describes racism as “Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's own race is superior." There is no indication of racism in the citizens supporting moving a housing complex to achieve other long-discussed goals for the downtown area. There is support for the housing, not the location.
At the Bankhead Theater’s gala reopening event, we were subjected to the ugly projection on our city theater of racist allegations of two leading Livermore citizens.
I once again call for civil dialogue for downtown issues. Throwing such unfounded onerous labels can be construed as defamation of character, and is flinging mud on undeserving people.