Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Everyone is talking about the need for transparency. Why hasn't there been transparency concerning contamination downtown? Residents were NOT told about the extent or the types of contamination under the Eden Housing site. We were kept in the dark.
In the near future, the Water Board will tentatively approve a clean-up plan and issue a fact sheet. The public will only have 30 days to comment on the proposed clean-up. It is critical that all residents receive the fact sheet to be able to comment in a meaningful and informed manner. The costs of clean-up are likely to be more expensive if an underground garage is built at this site. Other clean-up alternatives, similar to those used to clean-up J Cleaners before installing Stockman's Park, could be cheaper and require less monitoring. The Water Board does not have the ability to mail the fact sheet to all residents, but the city can and should.
Please request that the mailing of the updated Water Board contamination findings for Eden Housing be sent to all residents. Email Mayor Woerner, bwoerner@cityoflivermore.net, Bob Carling,rwcarling@cityoflivermore.net,Trish Munro, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net,Gina Bonanno, rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net, and Brittni Kiick,bkiick@cityoflivermore.net.
Please ask all council members to hold a hearing to explain the possible clean-up solutions and the costs for each alternative. If we are going to pay more taxes, we should know the costs for all clean-up choices.