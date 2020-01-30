When we had the opportunity to remake the downtown several years ago, we worked together as a community to share a vision for our town. We attended meetings, ranked our priorities, and gave guidance to our city council members and city planners. The results were spectacular, with a beautiful theater, restaurants, outdoor cafes, and specialty shops.
Now we are in the final phase of revamping our downtown and we seem to be stuck and divided. Instead of trusting our elected officials and city planners, we have individual groups proposing expensive changes. All of the plans have the same elements, but disagreements as to size and location. We don’t seem to see that the city’s plan still fulfills the shared vision stated so many years ago.
I am confident that the plan settled on by the city will result in an equally spectacular outcome as what we have experienced in the past. The council members deserve the support of this community.