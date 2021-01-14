Brian Bonner, Livermore
New York City built its Central Park in the 1800s.
Most would agree that worked out quite well. The idea is transferable and has worked in many other places. Livermore now has a one-time opportunity to receive the same benefits as New York's Central Park.
A viable park on the Lucky site will broadly energize the life of central Livermore. The most recent variant of the Eden Housing Project largely covers the former Lucky site with large and out of scale buildings and concrete, ending the prospect of a people friendly park downtown.
It is worth noting that some of the most desirable apartments in New York are near, but not on top of, Central Park.